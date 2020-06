WASA launches crackdown against defaulters

(@FahadShabbir)

WASA has launched crackdown against defaulters, here on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :WASA has launched crackdown against defaulters, here on Wednesday.

A team headed by Director Revenue Shehryar Hassan disconnected connections of 20 defaulters in Lasani Colony and issued challan to 4 other defaulters.

The recovery team also recovered 527,000 from owners of plazas on Jarranwala Road.

The crackdown against defaulters has been launched on the directions of Managing Director WASA Jabbar Anwar Chaudhry.