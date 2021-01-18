UrduPoint.com
WASA Launches Crackdown Against Defaulters; Seals 12 Service Stations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 06:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) here on Monday launched a crackdown against the defaulters and sealed 12 service stations.

Talking to APP Director General WASA, Raja Shoukat Mehmood said that action in accordance with the law was being taken against the water bill defaulters.

He informed that today an operation was conducted in Pirwadhai, Khayaban-e-Sir Syed and College Road areas under the supervision of Senior Special Magistrate Amir Ishfaq and 12 service stations were sealed in Pirwadhai area while their water pumps were also confiscated.

The DG further informed that two raids were also conducted at under construction plazas in Khayaban-e-Sir Syed and College Road areas and the team took action in accordance with the law.

He said, the teams had been directed to take strict action against the water bill defaulters without any discrimination.

The DG said, the operation would continue against water theft and the defaulters and their water connections would be disconnected.

