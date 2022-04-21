UrduPoint.com

WASA Launches Crackdown On Defaulters; Confiscates 12 Motors, Recovers Rs 700,000

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2022 | 04:40 PM

WASA launches crackdown on defaulters; confiscates 12 motors, recovers Rs 700,000

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) Rawalpindi on the directives of Managing Director (MD) Raja Shaukat Mehmood has launched a crackdown against defaulters.

According to a WASA spokesman, WASA teams under the supervision of Director Revenue WASA, Irfan Ahmed, Deputy Director Revenue, Rana Shams-ur-Rehman and Deputy Director Revenue, Chaudhry Akmal launched operations and took action in accordance with the law against the defaulters. The revenue inspectors and staff took part in the operations.

The operations were conducted in different areas including Commercial Market, Seventh Road, Chandni Chowk, Raja Bazar, Mohanpura and other areas.

In the operations against the defaulters, 22 water connections were disconnected and 11 water pumps were confiscated. The teams also recovered Rs 700,000 during the operation, he added.

40 defaulters on assurance that the outstanding dues would be cleared within one week were issued final notices, he added.

Raja Shaukat Mehmood said that the operation against the defaulters would continue and action would be taken against defaulters as per law.

He appealed to the consumers to pay the bills immediately to avoid any legal action.

He also directed the authorities concerned to take action against the defaulters within any discrimination.

Related Topics

Water Road Rawalpindi Market

Recent Stories

Four suspects held, hashish recovered

Four suspects held, hashish recovered

53 seconds ago
 S. Korea Voices Disappointment as Japan's Prime Mi ..

S. Korea Voices Disappointment as Japan's Prime Minister Visits Controversial Te ..

54 seconds ago
 UK Adds More Russian Individuals, Companies to San ..

UK Adds More Russian Individuals, Companies to Sanctions List - London

55 seconds ago
 Ukrainian Security Council's Statement on Attackin ..

Ukrainian Security Council's Statement on Attacking Crimean Bridge Unacceptable ..

58 seconds ago
 Russian Court Fines Google $137,600 for Distributi ..

Russian Court Fines Google $137,600 for Distributing Prohibited YouTube Videos

5 minutes ago
 Russia's Lukoil chief Alekperov quits oil giant

Russia's Lukoil chief Alekperov quits oil giant

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.