WASA launches crackdown on defaulters; confiscates 12 motors, recovers Rs 700,000

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) Rawalpindi on the directives of Managing Director (MD) Raja Shaukat Mehmood has launched a crackdown against defaulters.

According to a WASA spokesman, WASA teams under the supervision of Director Revenue WASA, Irfan Ahmed, Deputy Director Revenue, Rana Shams-ur-Rehman and Deputy Director Revenue, Chaudhry Akmal launched operations and took action in accordance with the law against the defaulters. The revenue inspectors and staff took part in the operations.

The operations were conducted in different areas including Commercial Market, Seventh Road, Chandni Chowk, Raja Bazar, Mohanpura and other areas.

In the operations against the defaulters, 22 water connections were disconnected and 11 water pumps were confiscated. The teams also recovered Rs 700,000 during the operation, he added.

40 defaulters on assurance that the outstanding dues would be cleared within one week were issued final notices, he added.

Raja Shaukat Mehmood said that the operation against the defaulters would continue and action would be taken against defaulters as per law.

He appealed to the consumers to pay the bills immediately to avoid any legal action.

He also directed the authorities concerned to take action against the defaulters within any discrimination.