WASA launches de-silting campaign

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has launched a de-silting campaign across the city.

This was stated by Vice Chairman WASA Sheikh Shahid Javed while visiting Waris Pura, D-Type Colony, Iqbal Park, Shalimar Park, Muradabad, Millat Colony, Iron Market, People's Colony C-Block and other areas.

He said that measures were being taken to de-silt the all sewerage lines especially in affected areas on priority basis so that sewerage related complaints could be solved.

He said that WASA was striving hard to provide quality service regarding water supply and sewerage facilities.

In this connection, public grievances are also being addressed on priority basis. WASA officers and employees are working round the clock to serve the citizens.

He said that public service was our mission.

However, people should also refrain from dumping shoppers,plastics, wrappers and garbage in the sewage lines due to whichthe sewage water overflows, he appealed.