WASA launches de-silting campaign

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has launched a de-silting campaign with new modern machines in various localities.

According to official sources here Wednesday, desilting operation had been launched from Zia Town.

The WASA has purchased five new modern de-silting machines which will yield positive results.

The machines have capacity to clean sewerage lines up to 35 feet depth in 9 to 90 inches diameter

manholes.

He said that a schedule is being strictly implemented, chalked out by the directorate of operations.