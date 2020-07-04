UrduPoint.com
WASA Launches De-silting Campaign In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 07:33 PM

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has launched a desilting campaign in the city for clearing all sewerage lines of the metropolis during the monsoon season

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has launched a desilting campaign in the city for clearing all sewerage lines of the metropolis during the monsoon season.

A spokesman for the agency said on Friday that there are about 85,000 manholes in Faisalabad city. A number of manholes had been choked and were creating problems for people in different parts of the city.

Therefore, a campaign has been launched in this regard in the city. Silt has been removed from Mattopura channel in Johar Colony and other localities and the operation would be completed before monsoon, he added.

He said that WASA always requests people to avoid throwing solid waste in the sewerage lines, but some people do not pay heed to the requests. Therefore, WASA decided to take members of National and provincial assemblies as well as chairmen of union and city councils into confidence for taking strict action against irresponsible elements.

