WASA launches dengue awareness campaign

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has launched a special anti-dengue awareness campaign targeting schoolchildren, aiming to educate the younger generation about the dangers of dengue and the importance of prevention.

WASA Managing Director Sohail Qadir Cheema said on Monday that the agency's Community Liaison Cell (CLC) staff organized an awareness seminar at Government Girls Elementary school, Ghulam Muhammad Abad. During the session, students were educated on preventive measures and informational pamphlets were distributed to reinforce key messages.

He emphasized that the campaign is part of WASA’s broader effort to raise public awareness and promote proactive community involvement in the fight against dengue.

Cheema noted that students can play a crucial role in protecting themselves and their families by adopting simple but effective precautionary measures at home. He added that effective dengue prevention is only possible through strict adherence to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) recommended by health experts and doctors.

He further urged all citizens to actively participate in such awareness initiatives and to follow preventive guidelines to help ensure a safe, healthy, and dengue-free environment.