WASA Launches Drive Against Defaulters

Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2023 | 05:32 PM

The Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has launched a vigorous campaign against defaulters and decided to cut off their water supply and sewerage connections

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 )

WASA Managing Director Aamir Aziz has constituted four special teams to take action against defaulters. He said that WASA was providing excellent services despite its limited resources but some elements were creating hurdles to financial affairs of the agency. "They are not paying bills regularly due to which WASA is facing great difficulties in meeting its financial expenditures," he added.

He said that a crackdown had been launched against defaulters and their water supply and sewerage connections would be cut off without any discrimination.

He said that four teams had been constituted which would take action against defaulters in East and West zones. The connections could only be restored after full payment of dues, he added.

He also made it clear that some elements try to restore their water supply or sewerage connections through private persons. "For this purpose, they also grease the palm of WASA officials. If such a case was detected, an FIR would be lodged against the officials as well as consumers," he added.

