WASA Launches Green Beautification Plan

Muhammad Irfan Published August 03, 2025 | 06:00 PM

WASA launches green beautification plan

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) The Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has launched green beautification plan, JICA Water Treatment Plant, to make the atmosphere more attractive under Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz’s vision.

WASA Managing Director Sohail Qadir Cheema along with Director General Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) Dilawar Khan visited the JICA Water Treatment Plant site near Jhal Khannuana and decided to further enhance the environment at the project location.

This project was completed through mutual cooperation between Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and WASA Faisalabad. During visit, both officers held a detailed discussion regarding the plantation of trees and greenery maintenance within the green zones of the water treatment plant.

The MD WASA said that under Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), it is mandatory for PHA to plant trees in designated green areas of the water treatment plant.

He said that a comprehensive plantation plan was handed over to PHA’s DG Dilawar Khan and Director Horticulture Jawad Shah who assured its full implementation.

In line with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s environmental vision, tree will be planted in all available spaces of the JICA project site, he added.

