UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WASA Launches Online Bill Payment Facility

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 10:50 PM

WASA launches online bill payment facility

In view of spreading of COVID-19 pandemic, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has introduced the online bill payment facility for convenience of the consumers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :In view of spreading of COVID-19 pandemic, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has introduced the online bill payment facility for convenience of the consumers.

WASA Hyderabad in collaboration with FOREEPAY (Pvt) Limited- an online financial services provider- started facility of online payment of water bills through Net Banking system, said a press release.

All consumers have been advised to pay water bills through the online payment system to avoid risk of being infected by COVID-19.

Related Topics

Water Hyderabad All

Recent Stories

Sudan's Oil Reserves Estimated at 6 Billion Barrel ..

1 minute ago

Stocks slide after vaccine-fuelled rally

1 minute ago

Road mishap claims life in Quetta

1 minute ago

Chief Minister condoles death of mother-in-law of ..

1 minute ago

Peugeot-Citroen to offer electric versions of all ..

6 minutes ago

Hardcore TTP terrorist involved in killing of 9 Kh ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.