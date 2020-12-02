WASA launches online bill payment facility

In view of spreading of COVID-19 pandemic, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has introduced the online bill payment facility for convenience of the consumers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :In view of spreading of COVID-19 pandemic, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has introduced the online bill payment facility for convenience of the consumers.

WASA Hyderabad in collaboration with FOREEPAY (Pvt) Limited- an online financial services provider- started facility of online payment of water bills through Net Banking system, said a press release.

All consumers have been advised to pay water bills through the online payment system to avoid risk of being infected by COVID-19.