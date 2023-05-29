UrduPoint.com

WASA Launches Operation Against Defaulters

Muhammad Irfan Published May 29, 2023

The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has launched an operation against the defaulting consumers by severing their water supply connections

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has launched an operation against the defaulting consumers by severing their water supply connections.

The spokesman of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA), the parent organization of WASA, informed here on Monday that a large number of connections were cut off in Latifabad taluka as part of the drive.

He claimed the consumers who had defaulted payment of the water bills were served notices time and again to clear the dues but they failed.

The spokesman said the operation had been started on the directions of acting Director General HDA Fuad Ghaffar Soomro and acting Managing Director of WASA Anjum Saeed.

