WASA launches pilot project for 24-hour potable water

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), in collaboration with JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency), has launched a pilot project to provide potable drinking water round-the-clock to 10 localities of the city.

During a meeting on Saturday, Managing Director (MD) WASA Jabbar Anwar Chaudhry said that new pipelines had been laid down in 10 localities in the city area where clean drinking water would be available 24 hours.

He said that installation of water meters would be started soon and after success of the pilot project in these areas, its scope would be expanded to other parts of the city.

A JICA delegation, headed by Dairaku, Deputy Managing Director WASA Adnan Nisar, Director Finance Sheharyar Hasan, Director Water Distribution Saqib Raza, Director Water Resources Rohan Javaid, Director P&D Muhammad Rafi, Deputy Director CRC Muhammad Amin Dogar, Deputy Director IT Farhan Ali and others were also present in the meeting.