WASA launches 'Save Water, Save Life' drive

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) In line with the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, WASA Lahore is actively working to raise awareness about the importance of water conservation among citizens. Under the directives of Vice Chairman WASA Chaudhry Shahbaz Ahmad and Managing Director WASA Ghufran Ahmad, the authority will observe World Water Day on March 22, 2025, by kicking off an entire week of awareness activities themed "Save Water, Save Life."

The MD WASA has issued specific instructions to launch a special awareness campaign in connection with World Water Day. Like other nations, Pakistan also celebrates World Water Day annually on March 22.

WASA Lahore will conduct an awareness week to educate the public on water conservation, urging people to change their behavior and contribute to saving water.

The Vice Chairman WASA emphasized that citizens must adopt responsible water usage habits to avoid wastage. Meanwhile, the MD WASA has directed officials to implement strict measures to curb water wastage.

WASA Lahore has appealed to citizens to refrain from wasting water and ensure its conservation for future generations. The public is encouraged to actively participate in the "Save Water, Save Life" campaign and demonstrate their responsibility as citizens.