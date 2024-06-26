Wasa launches special recovery campaign

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) The Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) has launched a special recovery campaign

from defaulters in different areas and colonies of the city on Wednesday.

On the direction of the Managing Director Amir Aziz, the revenue directorates have constituted

special teams for the recovery.

Meanwhile, the MD said that defaulters could avail 10% discount by paying their pending dues

and a facility of installments of the bills was also available for large amounts.

He said timely payment of bills was imperative for uninterrupted water supply.