Wasa Launches Special Recovery Campaign
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 26, 2024 | 03:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) The Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) has launched a special recovery campaign
from defaulters in different areas and colonies of the city on Wednesday.
On the direction of the Managing Director Amir Aziz, the revenue directorates have constituted
special teams for the recovery.
Meanwhile, the MD said that defaulters could avail 10% discount by paying their pending dues
and a facility of installments of the bills was also available for large amounts.
He said timely payment of bills was imperative for uninterrupted water supply.
