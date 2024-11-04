Open Menu

WASA Lodges Petition Against Employees On Strike

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 04, 2024 | 09:45 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) on Monday lodged a petition against its employees on strike in the High Court of Balochistan.

It may be recalled that on directions of DC Quetta, AC City met with MD WASA to end strike of WASA labour employees.

An application under CP of High Court is being submitted by WASA on contempt of court orders against employees on stirke, said a statement issued here.

Related Topics

Balochistan Contempt Of Court Quetta Water May Court Labour

