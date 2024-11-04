WASA Lodges Petition Against Employees On Strike
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 04, 2024 | 09:45 PM
Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) on Monday lodged a petition against its employees on strike in the High Court of Balochistan
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) on Monday lodged a petition against its employees on strike in the High Court of Balochistan.
It may be recalled that on directions of DC Quetta, AC City met with MD WASA to end strike of WASA labour employees.
An application under CP of High Court is being submitted by WASA on contempt of court orders against employees on stirke, said a statement issued here.
APP/ask.
