WASA, LWMC Asked For Regular Inspection Of Drainage System

Sat 20th July 2019 | 02:10 AM

WASA, LWMC asked for regular inspection of drainage system

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) ::District administration has directed the Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) and Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) for regular inspection of drainage, sanitation system and disposal of storm water to avoid any emergency during current monsoon season in the city.

According to the official sources, the WASA officials have been assigned task to regularly monitor and evaluate the performance of staff to overcome the problems of sanitation, drainage and disposal of storm water.

"The management has engaged more than 3000 workers for monsoon operation and it will take strict action against the officials for any negligence in this regard" sources added.

Commissioner Lahore Division Asif Bilal Lodhi also issued instructions to WASA, LWMC and Metropolitan Corporation to adopt measures to avoid any breach in the drains of the city during rains.

Meanwhile, following the Standard Operating Procedure by the government, WASA will keep its emergency relief points operational throughout the city at town level to drain out rainwater from low lying areas.

WASA also ensured provision of sufficient machinery and staff at the emergency points including disposal and lift stations while heavy generators were ready to put in operation during any emergency or power outage.

WASA has developed close liaison with the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) to ensure disposal of garbage and solid waste from city and around the drains.

To a question, sources said that it was not practically possible to clear the whole city from storm water after rain within minutes, however, WASA will ensure efficient disposal of water.

LWMC MD Ajmal Bhatti also instructed the staff to remain on high alert during rains. He added that zero tolerance policy would be adopted against any negligence reported from 88 choking points across the city.

It is pertinent to mention here that WASA and LWMC has set up response centres to tackle any emergency after rain. These centres will remain functional round the clock till the monsoon season is over.

