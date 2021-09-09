WASA, LWMC heads visit city ares during rain

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :The Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) and the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) staff remained active across the city before and during the rain on Thursday and adopted special measures for clearing of the rainwater from the city roads.

The Wasa managing director (MD), along with other senior officers, also visited the city and supervised the rainwater disposal. He directed the staff to ensure round-the-clock working of pumping stations to remove the rainwater during and after rain. He directed the operational staff to keep all required machinery in place during rain.

In order to review the cleanliness arrangements, LWMC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rafia Haider paid visit to various areas including Samnabad, Gulshan-e-Ravi, Iqbal Town, Canal Road, Johar Town, Gulberg, Liberty Market, Maulana Shaukat Ali Road, The Mall and Davis Road.

She directed the staff to stay active in the field to ensure timely disposal of rainwater and solid waste from roads and streets.

The CEO urged citizens to cooperate with the LWMC teams to maintain cleanliness in the city and avoid littering.