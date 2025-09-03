WASA Machinery Deployed For Flood Relief
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 03, 2025 | 09:41 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has authorised Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners to fully utilise the resources of the Housing Department and Water and Sanitation Agencies (WASA) to accelerate drainage and emergency relief operations in flood-affected areas.
A spokesperson for the Housing Department said on Wednesday that all WASA employees and machinery have been placed at the disposal of district administrations. Secretary Housing Noor-ul-Amin Mengal has issued urgent instructions to ensure immediate implementation.
The spokesperson added that administrative officers can now directly supervise and deploy staff and machinery, with resources available for use across any division or district as required. He stressed that the move was essential to speed up relief efforts and warned that negligence in implementation would not be tolerated.
