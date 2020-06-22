WASA made disposal station functional

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has made disposal station of Dawood Nagar functional with an estimated cost of Rs.80 million

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has made disposal station of Dawood Nagar functional with an estimated cost of Rs.80 million.

WASA spokesman said on Monday that it was an important project which would help in redressing sewerage related complaints of eight adjacent colonies.

He said that more than 300,000 population was residing around Dawood Nagar Disposal Station and they were facing sewerage problem.

He said that more sewerage lines had also been laid down with an estimated cost of Rs.200 million to provide facility of Dawood Nager Disposal Station. Abdullah Garden, Zial colony, chak 204-RS, Edan Garden, Saeed colony,Khiyaban Colony, Dhuddiwala and other areas would take benefit of this disposal station, he added.