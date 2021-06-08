UrduPoint.com
WASA Making Efforts To Address Public Complaints Under 'Khidmat Aap Ki Dehleez Par' Program

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 37 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 03:29 PM

WASA making efforts to address public complaints under 'Khidmat Aap Ki Dehleez Par' program

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi is making hectic efforts to address public complaints under "Khidmat Aap Ki Dehleez Par" programme launched by the Punjab government on the directives of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi is making hectic efforts to address public complaints under "Khidmat Aap Ki Dehleez Par" programme launched by the Punjab government on the directives of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

Chairman WASA/RDA Tariq Mahmood Murtaza, Vice Chairman WASA/RDA, Haroon Kamal Hashmi and Managing Director WASA, Raja Shoukat Mahmood said that under the programme sewerage lines would be cleaned, open manholes would be covered and damaged water pipelines would be repaired.

WASA staff had been directed to utilize all available resources to make the programme a success, they added.

Tariq Mahmood Murtaza said that "Khidmat Aap Ki Dehleez Par" was a very useful programme launched by the Punjab government, which would help resolve complaints of the public at their doorsteps.

He said, WASA had started sanitation week under the programme.

Raja Shaukat Mehmood said that the Punjab government had introduced an App for immediate resolution of the complaints of the citizens. The residents can get registered their complaints and the departments concerned had been instructed to make all out efforts to resolve them within shortest possible time frame and upload on the App.

Teams had been formed in this regard and special equipment had also been provided to the sewerage staff.

Haroon Kamal Hashmi said that Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had taken a big step to provide relief to the citizens at their doorsteps.

A comprehensive programme had been formulated in which all the departments of the Punjab government were involved and this is a great initiative for the immediate redressal of the complaints related to different departments, he said adding, WASA Rawalpindi would strive hard to make the programme a success.

