WASA Making Efforts To Resolve Sewerage Problems: Chairman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 03:12 PM

WASA making efforts to resolve sewerage problems: Chairman

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Vice Chairman Sheikh Shahid Javed on Friday said the work on supply of clean drinking water and sewerage schemes would be initiated soon to redress the longstanding issues of citizens

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Vice Chairman Sheikh Shahid Javed on Friday said the work on supply of clean drinking water and sewerage schemes would be initiated soon to redress the longstanding issues of citizens.

Talking to PTI workers here, he said that WASA authorities were making efforts for resolve the issues of sewerage and supply of clean drinking water.

He said that citizens had been facing some difficulties due to recent rainy spell but the WASA would resolve their issues on priority basis.

He said that some people threw shopping bags, sand and other waste in the sewerage due to which the drains choked and then the whole area had to face problems.

The WASA VC said the increase in population and excessive use ofwater was also a cause of overflow of sewerage.

He appealed to the citizens to pay WASA bills within due date.

