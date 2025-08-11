WASA marks Minorities Day by honoring Christian employees’ role, rights

Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has marked Minorities Day by honoring Christian employees’ role and rights during a special cake-cutting ceremony held at WASA Head Office here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has marked Minorities Day by honoring Christian employees’ role and rights during a special cake-cutting ceremony held at WASA Head Office here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Managing Director WASA Shoaib Rasheed said that Christian employees are backbone of WASA and the administration is fully committed to meeting all their basic needs in addition to ensuring protection of their rights as a top priority.

CBA President Mian Maqsood said that Minorities Day symbolizes the freedom of rights for Christian community while WASA management and Christian employees celebrate it together as a true example of harmony.

General Secretary Binyamin Sahutra highlighted the pivotal role of Christian community in Pakistan’s creation and development.

Deputy General Secretary Amir Rehmat said that the joint cake-cutting under one roof demonstrated unity, harmony, and fraternity within WASA Faisalabad.

Director I&C Arif Suryani, Director Admin Javed Ghani, Director Finance Sheharyar Hassan, Director Revenue Umar Iftikhar, Chairman Khalid Khan, Zulfiqar Kahloon and others were also present on the occasion.