WASA Marks Minorities Day By Honoring Christian Employees’ Role, Rights
Umer Jamshaid Published August 11, 2025 | 09:31 PM
Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has marked Minorities Day by honoring Christian employees’ role and rights during a special cake-cutting ceremony held at WASA Head Office here on Monday
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has marked Minorities Day by honoring Christian employees’ role and rights during a special cake-cutting ceremony held at WASA Head Office here on Monday.
Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Managing Director WASA Shoaib Rasheed said that Christian employees are backbone of WASA and the administration is fully committed to meeting all their basic needs in addition to ensuring protection of their rights as a top priority.
CBA President Mian Maqsood said that Minorities Day symbolizes the freedom of rights for Christian community while WASA management and Christian employees celebrate it together as a true example of harmony.
General Secretary Binyamin Sahutra highlighted the pivotal role of Christian community in Pakistan’s creation and development.
Deputy General Secretary Amir Rehmat said that the joint cake-cutting under one roof demonstrated unity, harmony, and fraternity within WASA Faisalabad.
Director I&C Arif Suryani, Director Admin Javed Ghani, Director Finance Sheharyar Hassan, Director Revenue Umar Iftikhar, Chairman Khalid Khan, Zulfiqar Kahloon and others were also present on the occasion.
Recent Stories
NA passes resolution unanimously to take steps to celebrate Eid Milad un Nabi in ..
CM Maryam paying special focus on agri sector development: Minister Kirmani
Three medals for UAE jiu-jitsu champions at World Games Chengdu 2025
Two UAE endurance riders make history in 1000 km 'Mongol Derby'
ISSI hosts roundtable on “One Year of Modi 3.0 – India’s Foreign Policy Am ..
Sheikh Aziz's unforgettable struggle will bring fruit: AJK- PM
PEMRA issues 42 cable TV licenses for 37 districts
Gallery 6 invites artists for APA 2025 competition
Global talent in Quran recitation shines at day two of King Abdulaziz Int’l Co ..
FCCI thanks PM for redressing FBR-related issue
WASA marks Minorities Day by honoring Christian employees’ role, rights
Minor girl dies after wall collapses
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NA passes resolution unanimously to take steps to celebrate Eid Milad un Nabi in befitting manner5 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam paying special focus on agri sector development: Minister Kirmani5 minutes ago
-
ISSI hosts roundtable on “One Year of Modi 3.0 – India’s Foreign Policy Ambitions and Domestic ..5 minutes ago
-
Sheikh Aziz's unforgettable struggle will bring fruit: AJK- PM5 minutes ago
-
PEMRA issues 42 cable TV licenses for 37 districts10 minutes ago
-
Gallery 6 invites artists for APA 2025 competition10 minutes ago
-
SSDO, Climate Optics hold azadi cleaning drive at Trail 510 minutes ago
-
WASA marks Minorities Day by honoring Christian employees’ role, rights2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan reviews progress on key projects2 minutes ago
-
Minor girl dies after wall collapses2 minutes ago
-
SAU conducts speech competition on Bunyan Al-Marsous, Marka-e-Haq2 minutes ago
-
NHA to spend Rs75b from own funds on road repairs: NA told2 minutes ago