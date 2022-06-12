UrduPoint.com

WASA MD Briefs About Monsoon Arrangements

Sumaira FH Published June 12, 2022 | 10:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :Housing Secretary Mian Shakeel and Lahore Development Authority Director General Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Sunday visited head office of Water and Sanitation Agency.

According to WASA sources here, WASA MD Ghufran Ahmad briefed about the arrangements with regard to monsoon season.

LDA DG, Housing Secretary, MPA Chaudhary Shahbaz also visited monsoon control room, digital complaint centre Gulberg.

Housing Secretary Mian Shakeel said that during monsoon, LESCO, LWMC, MCL and other departments would perform their duties in WASA control room.

MPA Chaudhary Shahbaz said that complaints would be redressed on priority basis.

Desilting operation of Gulberg drain, Cantt drain, Jail road siphon drain and Chauburji central drain was also reviewed.

Housing Secretary directed to impose fine on those throwing garbage in drains and sewerage lines.

LDA DG Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that LWMC should place waste collection containers at all those points where people throw garbage in drains. He said thatMosques should be included in creating and maintaining cleanliness. The officialsalso visited underground water tank at Kashmir Road.

