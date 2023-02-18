WASA MD decides to form task force against illegal connections

The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Ghufran Ahmad has decided to constitute a task force against illegal connections

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Ghufran Ahmad has decided to constitute a task force against illegal connections.

He said this while presiding over a meeting here on Saturday.

Officials of task force would submit report to MD after conducting surprise inspection in different towns of the city.

He said that illegal connections could not be tolerated at all and directed the authorities to get cases registered against those responsible for illegal connections.

He further said that legal action would be taken against those who would restore connections on their own.