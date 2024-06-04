WASA MD Directs For Lab Test Of Drinking Water In Various Areas
Sumaira FH Published June 04, 2024 | 05:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Amir Aziz directed
the water distribution and management directorate to conduct sampling of
drinking water and its laboratory tests on a daily basis.
He also directed to collect water samples from different areas on a daily
basis and send them for laboratory analysis.
He said that contamination of drinking water was the major issue in summer
season which needed special attention.
He said that special measures were being taken to supply clean drinking
water to citizens and no compromise could be made in this regard.
Earlier, the MD visited WASA bottling plant in Munda Ping and reviewed
the water preparations process.
He also performed ground breaking of a mosque at the plant and prayed
for the development of agency and the country.
He also planted a sapling in the courtyard of plant.
Deputy Managing Director Engineering Saqib Raza, Deputy Managing
Director Admin Shoaib Rashid and other officers and staff were present
on the occasion.
