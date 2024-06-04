WASA MD directs for lab test of drinking water in various areas

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Amir Aziz directed

the water distribution and management directorate to conduct sampling of

drinking water and its laboratory tests on a daily basis.

He also directed to collect water samples from different areas on a daily

basis and send them for laboratory analysis.

He said that contamination of drinking water was the major issue in summer

season which needed special attention.

He said that special measures were being taken to supply clean drinking

water to citizens and no compromise could be made in this regard.

Earlier, the MD visited WASA bottling plant in Munda Ping and reviewed

the water preparations process.

He also performed ground breaking of a mosque at the plant and prayed

for the development of agency and the country.

He also planted a sapling in the courtyard of plant.

Deputy Managing Director Engineering Saqib Raza, Deputy Managing

Director Admin Shoaib Rashid and other officers and staff were present

on the occasion.