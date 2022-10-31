Wasa MD directs officers to submit certificates about water connections

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Jabbar Anwar on Monday directed the revenue officers and operation staff to submit certificates ensuring that no illegal water connection was installed in their subdivisions.

Presiding over a meeting here, he said that redressing the consumers' issues should be top priority, for which, all officers and staff should perform their responsibilities diligently.

He said that all sewerage schemes ongoing under the annual development programme should be completed by end December.

He said that increase in revenue recovery was a big challenge and revenue officers must ensure recovery from defaulters.

He said that various teams comprising Sub-Engineer, supervisor, Revenue Officerand field Inspector would also be constituted at sub-division level.