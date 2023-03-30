UrduPoint.com

WASA MD Directs Staff To Stay Alert In Field

Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2023 | 08:38 PM

WASA MD directs staff to stay alert in field

Water and Sanitation Agency Managing Director Ghufran Ahmad on Thursday directed the WASA officers and staff to stay alert in the field in view of the possible occurrence of heavy rain

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency Managing Director Ghufran Ahmad on Thursday directed the WASA officers and staff to stay alert in the field in view of the possible occurrence of heavy rain.

According to WASA sources here, direction had been given to operate all disposal stations at full capacity.

The MD said that all generators should be in working condition besides remaining on standby. He said that in case of power failure usage of generators should be ensured.

Ghufran Ahmad further directed WASA staff to remain alert at all main roads and underpasses.

Related Topics

Water Alert All

Recent Stories

Heritage Foundation Says Filing Complaint Against ..

Heritage Foundation Says Filing Complaint Against AOC for Alleged Lies During He ..

8 minutes ago
 International Court of Justice Declares Freezing o ..

International Court of Justice Declares Freezing of Part of Iran's Assets by US ..

8 minutes ago
 Expansion of nursing colleges urged

Expansion of nursing colleges urged

5 minutes ago
 Russians, and about a contemporary art fair that h ..

Russians, and about a contemporary art fair that has just kicked off in Moscow

5 minutes ago
 Russia, Pakistan Finalizing Agreement on Oil Deliv ..

Russia, Pakistan Finalizing Agreement on Oil Deliveries - Moscow

5 minutes ago
 Federal hospitals asked to ensure dengue protectio ..

Federal hospitals asked to ensure dengue protection measures

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.