WASA MD directs staff to stay alert in field

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency Managing Director Ghufran Ahmad on Thursday directed the WASA officers and staff to stay alert in the field in view of the possible occurrence of heavy rain.

According to WASA sources here, direction had been given to operate all disposal stations at full capacity.

The MD said that all generators should be in working condition besides remaining on standby. He said that in case of power failure usage of generators should be ensured.

Ghufran Ahmad further directed WASA staff to remain alert at all main roads and underpasses.