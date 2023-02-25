UrduPoint.com

WASA MD Discusses Business Plan

Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2023 | 05:50 PM

WASA MD discusses business plan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Ghafran Ahmad discussed agency's business plan-2023 with representatives of WASA Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan and Gujrawala, here on Saturday.

While chairing a meeting at WASA head office, he said the tariff of the agency had not been increased from 2004 while the subsidy given to all water and sanitation agencies of the province had been fixed since 2012. The monsoon grant of WASA Lahore had also been fixed since 2017, he said.

Ghafran said that the department was bearing the additional burden due to increased prices of petroleum and electricity, adding that WASA was busy day and night to facilitate and serve people.

Deputy Secretary Housing Suman Khalid, former MD Abdul Qadeer Khan and other staff attended the meeting.

