WASA MD for accelerating pace of uplift schemes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Operations Abdul Karim on Saturday directed the officers concerned to expedite the pace of development schemes in the provincial capital and get them completed within the stipulated period.

He was presiding over the weekly meeting of Directors and Xens at his office. He reviewed the pace of development schemes, desilting schedule, action against illegal connections and stopping water wastage.

He directed all the directors to monitor the schedule of desilting in their zones.

He also directed strict action against illegal connections.

The WASA MD lauded the performance of towns.