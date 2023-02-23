UrduPoint.com

WASA MD For Disconnecting Connections Of Defaulters

Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2023 | 09:55 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Ghufran Ahmad has directed the authorities to disconnect connections of defaulters besides blocking their sewerage.

He presided over a meeting at WASA head office on Thursday attended by the Data Ganj Bakhsh Town, revenue and operation wings officers.

MD reprimanded those who showed negligence while discharging their duties.

It was told in the meeting that recovery had been completed from 946 big defaulters in Data Ganj Bakhsh town.

