Wasa MD For Early Completion Of Development Schemes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 06:32 PM

Wasa MD for early completion of development schemes

Managing Director of the Water Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rao Muhammad Qasim directed officers to complete ongoing projects at the earliest

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :Managing Director of the Water Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rao Muhammad Qasim directed officers to complete ongoing projects at the earliest.

Presiding over a meeting to review performance of ongoing development projects here on Thursday, he said different projects had beeb initiated to resolve water related issues.

He said that efforts were being made through a proper plan to ensure maximum facilities of water supply and drainage in the city.

He directed officers concenred to ensure checking of development projects on daily basis and there would be no compromise on quality of work.

