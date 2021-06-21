WASA MD for early completion of new sewerage line project

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director (MD) Nasir Iqbal Monday directed the officers concerned to complete ongoing project of new sewerage lines as soon as possible

In a directive issued here, the MD WASA said the new sewerage line project was being completed at Ali Chowk to Bawa Safra road towards Mela Ground to resolve public issues permanently.

He said the new 36 inches sewerage line would facilitate localities of Samanabad, Gulbarg Colony, Righters Colony and adjacent areas.

Later, the WASA MD Nasir Iqbal visited different areas of the city to check development on the all ongoing projects and directed officers to speed up work for early completion of projects.

He said all possible resources were being utilized to facilitate masses adding that old and damaged sewerage lines were being replaced with new lines.

He said that all arrangements have been finalized to deal any emergency like situation in the city.