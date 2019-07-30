WASA MD for early drainage of rainwater

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) : Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) Managing Director Rao Qasim visited different disposal stations after the city witnessed rain, here on Monday.

The rain was recorded 58 mm at Sameejabad, Kari Jamandan 47 mm, Shujabad road 17 mm, and 22 mm at Chungi number 9.

Rao Qasim directed all staffers to keep visiting sewerage and disposal stations in order to drain rainwater.

He directed them to remain alert for expected rainy spell also.

Earlier, emergency arrangements were also made for disposal of water at scattered locations in the city.