UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WASA MD For Early Drainage Of Rainwater

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 12:22 AM

WASA MD for early drainage of rainwater

Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) Managing Director Rao Qasim visited different disposal stations after the city witnessed rain, here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) Managing Director Rao Qasim visited different disposal stations after the city witnessed rain, here on Monday.

The rain was recorded 58 mm at Sameejabad, Kari Jamandan 47 mm, Shujabad road 17 mm, and 22 mm at Chungi number 9.

Rao Qasim directed all staffers to keep visiting sewerage and disposal stations in order to drain rainwater.

He directed them to remain alert for expected rainy spell also.

Earlier, emergency arrangements were also made for disposal of water at scattered locations in the city.

Related Topics

Water Road Alert Shujabad All

Recent Stories

Agriculture Emergency Plan to be approved soon: Ja ..

2 minutes ago

Promotion of cotton top priority of govt: Agricult ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister shakes hand with all partici ..

2 minutes ago

Man kills wife in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Civil Defence officials defuse two hand grenades a ..

7 minutes ago

Sindh University organises training programme

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.