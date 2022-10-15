Wasa MD for ensuring 100 per cent recovery

UrduPoint.com

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :The Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Managing Director Ghufran Ahmad has directed the officers for ensuring 100 per cent recovery at all cost.

Presiding over the weekly performance meeting here on Saturday he said that after survey at ward level connection of defaulters should be cut off on immediate basis.

Action would be taken as per law against those who would restore their connections, he added.

MD Ghufran Ahmad sought a detail report of all service stations after inspection. He said that delay in approved water and sewerage development schemes would not be tolerated.

Redressal of complaints at town level was also reviewed.

MD encouraged the officers of PHS, Jubliee Town, Gulberg Town and announced honorarium for them.

