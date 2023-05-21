WASA MD for increasing timing of tube-wells

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Ghufran Ahmad on Sunday directed the relevant authorities to increase timing of tube-wells keeping in view the increasing temperature.

In a statement issued here, the managing director said that officers should ensure provision of chlorine at all tube-wells. Redressal of consumers complaints was the top priority of WASA, he added.

Ghufran Ahmad warned that staff involved in installation of illegal connections would be suspended, saying that vigorous crackdown against illegal connections would continue till achieving desired results. Less recovery against set targets would not be tolerated at all, he added.