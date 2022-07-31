UrduPoint.com

WASA MD For Making Prior Arrangements In Wake Of More Possible Rains

Published July 31, 2022

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Ghufran Ahmad directed WASA Lahore to make prior arrangements in the wake of more possible rains as predicted by the Met office.

According to WASA sources here on Sunday, the MD said all disposal stations in the city should be operated at full capacity.

He said all generators should be operational besides ensuring timely supply of fuel for their uninterrupted working.

All staff and machinery was alert at all emergency camps in the city as light rain was ongoing in the provincial capital, he added.

The MD said, "All underpasses in the city are clear and traffic flow is smooth."

