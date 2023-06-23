Open Menu

WASA MD For Redressing Sewerage Complaints

Sumaira FH Published June 23, 2023 | 12:00 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :The Water and Sanitation Agency Managing Director Ghufran Ahmad has directed the authorities to redress sewerage complaints in surroundings of  Eidgahs and Mosques during Eidul Azha days.

He presided over the meeting in connection with Eid-ul-Azha preparations here on Thursday.

The MD said that all adjoining areas of cattle markets should be kept clear as met department had predicted rains.

He further directed the authorities to strictly implement sewerage and drain de-silting schedule.

Ghufran Ahmad said that strict crackdown should be started against those wasting water and no negligence would be tolerated in revenue recovery.

All directors should conduct survey of areas in WASA's jurisdiction and must redress complaint of open or broken manholes on immediate basis, he added.

