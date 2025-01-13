WASA MD For Strictly Implementing Desilting Schedule
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 13, 2025 | 11:52 PM
Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Ghufran Ahmad on Monday directed the relevant staff to ensure strict implementation of desilting schedule
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Ghufran Ahmad on Monday directed the relevant staff to ensure strict implementation of desilting schedule.
He presided over the meeting which discussed various matters including digital complaint management system and progress of desilting here.
He said that awareness should be created so that people could register their complaints from home by using WASA application, helpline 1334 and WhatsApp number 03341334470. He further said that it was top priority of WASA to solve problems of its consumers.
Performance of desilting gangs in all towns should be made further effective, he said and added no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.
WASA Director Operations and XENs attended the meeting.
Recent Stories
Search for bodies as LA firefighters brace for more wind
6.8 magnitude quake strikes Japan, prompts tsunami alert
Wales squad for Six Nations rugby
Former world heavyweight champion Fury retires from boxing
Continued political engagement key to long-term stability: Rana Sana
Austria's combative far-right Kickl within reach of power
New Levies line building and administrative offices inaugurated in Tehsil Sir Kh ..
Himat Card distribution continues in Nankana Sahib to support disabled individua ..
Reid Hoffman’s digital twin highlights future of generative AI in creativity
XPOZED launches in UAE to empower talent, boost creative production
Stock markets fall as traders trim US rate cut bets
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Continued political engagement key to long-term stability: Rana Sana3 minutes ago
-
New Levies line building and administrative offices inaugurated in Tehsil Sir Kharan3 minutes ago
-
Himat Card distribution continues in Nankana Sahib to support disabled individuals6 minutes ago
-
WASA MD for strictly implementing desilting schedule3 minutes ago
-
The Hyderabad Roshan Khayal Forum (HRF) to honour writer Rasool Memon on Jan 1837 minutes ago
-
PTI founder accused of dodging justice in £190 million case: Bilal Azhar Kayani37 minutes ago
-
PA speaker forms body on controversial bill to allow CM's aides to head committees, commissions48 minutes ago
-
Political dialogue key to overcoming national challenges: Senator Afnan41 minutes ago
-
ECO Arts and Calligraphy Exhibition concludes, celebrating cultural diversity and artistic excellenc ..41 minutes ago
-
Malala wraps up Pakistan visit on note to advance girls’ education41 minutes ago
-
CM expresses satisfaction on successful operation against militants in Kachhi41 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan announces new Rescue 1122 centers for key locati ..41 minutes ago