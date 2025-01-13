WASA MD for strictly implementing desilting schedule

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Ghufran Ahmad on Monday directed the relevant staff to ensure strict implementation of desilting schedule.

He presided over the meeting which discussed various matters including digital complaint management system and progress of desilting here.

He said that awareness should be created so that people could register their complaints from home by using WASA application, helpline 1334 and WhatsApp number 03341334470. He further said that it was top priority of WASA to solve problems of its consumers.

Performance of desilting gangs in all towns should be made further effective, he said and added no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

WASA Director Operations and XENs attended the meeting.