WASA MD For Strictly Implementing Drains Desilting Schedule

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 27, 2023 | 11:22 PM

The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Ghufran Ahmad has directed all directors to strictly implement drains desilting schedule to ensure proper flow of rain water during monsoon season

He expressed satisfaction over the pace of work on most of the ongoing development schemes, said a spokesperson here on Saturday.

The MD directed all directors to further expedite work on development schemes to complete them within the stipulated time. He said that safety and cleanliness measures should be ensured in surroundings of the development schemes.

Ghufran Ahmad further directed the maintenance directorate to immediately repair out of order tube-wells.

It was the top priority of WASA to solve problems of its consumers and negligence in this regard would not be tolerated, the MD added.

