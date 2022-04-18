WASA MD increases billing revenue target from Rs 600m to 750 million for 2022-23

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Multan Managing Director Qaisar Raza on Monday increased the revenue target for the next fiscal year 2022-23 to Rs 750 million from Rs 600 million, in a bid to meet all expenses from agency's own resources.

Presiding over a pre-budget meeting, Raza underlined importance of self reliance and added that WASA must adopt a better strategy and planning to divert resources from unnecessary expenditures to improving service delivery.

Deputy Managing Director (Finance, Admin and Recovery) Nighat Jabeen, director Admin Musa Khan, director engineering Abdus Salam, director finance Muhammad Saeed Dogar, director Recovery Mansoor Ahmad and other official attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed in detail the non-development budget of all wings of WASA, revenue and expenditure. It was decided that billing revenue target for the next fiscal year 2022-23 would be Rs 750 million, Rs 150 million above the ongoing fiscal year 2021-22.

The WASA MD also issued instructions to officials to complete the process of giving WASA owned land to contractors under some contract agreement or on lease through a transparent process of auction to increase revenue.