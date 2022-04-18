UrduPoint.com

WASA MD Increases Billing Revenue Target From Rs 600m To 750 Million For 2022-23

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2022 | 06:35 PM

WASA MD increases billing revenue target from Rs 600m to 750 million for 2022-23

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Multan Managing Director Qaisar Raza on Monday increased the revenue target for the next fiscal year 2022-23 to Rs 750 million from Rs 600 million, in a bid to meet all expenses from agency's own resources

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Multan Managing Director Qaisar Raza on Monday increased the revenue target for the next fiscal year 2022-23 to Rs 750 million from Rs 600 million, in a bid to meet all expenses from agency's own resources.

Presiding over a pre-budget meeting, Raza underlined importance of self reliance and added that WASA must adopt a better strategy and planning to divert resources from unnecessary expenditures to improving service delivery.

Deputy Managing Director (Finance, Admin and Recovery) Nighat Jabeen, director Admin Musa Khan, director engineering Abdus Salam, director finance Muhammad Saeed Dogar, director Recovery Mansoor Ahmad and other official attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed in detail the non-development budget of all wings of WASA, revenue and expenditure. It was decided that billing revenue target for the next fiscal year 2022-23 would be Rs 750 million, Rs 150 million above the ongoing fiscal year 2021-22.

The WASA MD also issued instructions to officials to complete the process of giving WASA owned land to contractors under some contract agreement or on lease through a transparent process of auction to increase revenue.

Related Topics

Multan Water Budget All From Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Islamabad High Court dismisses plea against issuan ..

Islamabad High Court dismisses plea against issuance of passport to Nawaz Sharif ..

3 minutes ago
 Indus Motor Company donates Rs 5 mln to SIUT

Indus Motor Company donates Rs 5 mln to SIUT

3 minutes ago
 Spain's Energy Price Reduction Plan Entails Cuts i ..

Spain's Energy Price Reduction Plan Entails Cuts in Supplies to France - Reports

3 minutes ago
 Rich tributes paid to S. Hameed Wani on his martyr ..

Rich tributes paid to S. Hameed Wani on his martyrdom anniversary

3 minutes ago
 Rs 12 bln being spent on various development proje ..

Rs 12 bln being spent on various development projects of Islamia University of B ..

7 minutes ago
 Kite seller arrested

Kite seller arrested

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.