WASA MD Inspects Drainage Operations After Heavy Rainfall

Umer Jamshaid Published August 24, 2025 | 06:00 PM

WASA MD inspects drainage operations after heavy rainfall

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Managing Director of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Sohail Qadir Cheema, conducted an extensive inspection of drainage operations across Faisalabad on Sunday following heavy rainfall in the city.

He visited multiple key locations including Akbar Abad Chowk, Iqbal Stadium, Nisar Akbar Chowk, Minerva Club Road, Sargodha Road Lasani Pully, Koh-e-Noor Chowk, and other critical areas to assess the effectiveness of ongoing drainage efforts.

The MD WASA instructed field teams to fully deploy all available machinery and ensure the swift removal of stagnant water from all major roads, intersections, and identified ponding points.

He reported that several major locations—such as General Hospital Samanabad, LCM school, Sargodha Road Lasani Pully, Iqbal Stadium, and Canal Road—had already been cleared of rainwater.

He commended the dedication of WASA staff working around the clock to drain the remaining affected areas.

Cheema reaffirmed WASA’s commitment to maintaining efficient drainage services throughout the monsoon season, assuring citizens that no effort would be spared in addressing waterlogging and ensuring public convenience.

The MD was accompanied during the visit by Deputy Managing Director (Services) Ikramullah Chaudhary, Director Operations Makhdoom Babar, Kamran Raza Kahlon, and other senior officials.

