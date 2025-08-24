WASA MD Inspects Drainage Operations After Heavy Rainfall
Umer Jamshaid Published August 24, 2025 | 06:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Managing Director of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Sohail Qadir Cheema, conducted an extensive inspection of drainage operations across Faisalabad on Sunday following heavy rainfall in the city.
He visited multiple key locations including Akbar Abad Chowk, Iqbal Stadium, Nisar Akbar Chowk, Minerva Club Road, Sargodha Road Lasani Pully, Koh-e-Noor Chowk, and other critical areas to assess the effectiveness of ongoing drainage efforts.
The MD WASA instructed field teams to fully deploy all available machinery and ensure the swift removal of stagnant water from all major roads, intersections, and identified ponding points.
He reported that several major locations—such as General Hospital Samanabad, LCM school, Sargodha Road Lasani Pully, Iqbal Stadium, and Canal Road—had already been cleared of rainwater.
He commended the dedication of WASA staff working around the clock to drain the remaining affected areas.
Cheema reaffirmed WASA’s commitment to maintaining efficient drainage services throughout the monsoon season, assuring citizens that no effort would be spared in addressing waterlogging and ensuring public convenience.
The MD was accompanied during the visit by Deputy Managing Director (Services) Ikramullah Chaudhary, Director Operations Makhdoom Babar, Kamran Raza Kahlon, and other senior officials.
Recent Stories
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025
Premier League: Arsenal 5-0 Leeds
UAE President to begin state visit to Angola on Sunday
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Moonsoon Rains:Rawalpindi administration on standby for rescue operations18 minutes ago
-
Traffic Police Murree issues advisory for tourists amid heavy rains18 minutes ago
-
Governor expresses grief over losses due to storm in DI Khan18 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police arrest three in anti-drug operations, Over 4 Kg drugs seized18 minutes ago
-
04 illegal arm holders arrested during crackdown18 minutes ago
-
Tree plantation will save shortage of water across Sindh, Campaign helds in various cities.18 minutes ago
-
Police on high alert during Christian worship, prayer programs28 minutes ago
-
IGP approves Rs. 2.1m medical aid for cops, families28 minutes ago
-
"Abid Hussain Lashari receives Tamgha-e-imtiaz :Sindh green foundation hosts grand reception"28 minutes ago
-
CM initiates allotment of 750 free flats for industrial workers28 minutes ago
-
Bahrain Extends Solidarity and Support to Pakistan Amid Flood Devastation48 minutes ago
-
DPM, Bangladesh's Chief Adviser review bilateral ties48 minutes ago