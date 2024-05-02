Open Menu

Wasa MD Orders Completing Projects Must On Time

Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2024 | 09:07 PM

Wasa MD orders completing projects must on time

Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Managing Director (MD) Ghufran Ahmad on Thursday underlined the need to complete all development projects within given timeframe

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Managing Director (MD) Ghufran Ahmad on Thursday underlined the need to complete all development projects within given timeframe.

He was presiding over a meeting, which reviewed ongoing projects of water and sewerage in the city and matters pertaining to revenue, electricity and fuel.

The MD also reviewed usage of electricity and fuel in all towns and added that all directors should ensure electricity saving.

He further said that comprehensive steps were required to ensure revenue collection adding that connection of defaulter consumers should be disconnected.

Ghufran Ahmad said that action against defaulters should be carried out without any discrimination.

Related Topics

Electricity Water All

Recent Stories

Sindh cabinet approves introduction of Premium Num ..

Sindh cabinet approves introduction of Premium Number Plates for vehicles

20 minutes ago
 KP cabinet members, parliamentarians briefed about ..

KP cabinet members, parliamentarians briefed about security issues, challenges

18 minutes ago
 IGP visits Nishtar Hospital Multan, inquires after ..

IGP visits Nishtar Hospital Multan, inquires after injured officials

18 minutes ago
 NLPD starts new series titled “Mukalma”

NLPD starts new series titled “Mukalma”

24 minutes ago
 John Swinney on course to be crowned Scotland's ne ..

John Swinney on course to be crowned Scotland's new first minister

24 minutes ago
 Arms' race likely to disturb balance of power in S ..

Arms' race likely to disturb balance of power in South Asia: COAS

24 minutes ago
Asian Development Bank (ADB) delegation visits Fed ..

Asian Development Bank (ADB) delegation visits Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)

25 minutes ago
 Biden says 'order must prevail' amid campus protes ..

Biden says 'order must prevail' amid campus protests on Gaza

24 minutes ago
 ACP hosts "Cultural Extravaganza - Echoes of the A ..

ACP hosts "Cultural Extravaganza - Echoes of the Ancients"

24 minutes ago
 DG Passport visits regional passport office

DG Passport visits regional passport office

34 minutes ago
 Pakistan name 18-player squad for Ireland and Engl ..

Pakistan name 18-player squad for Ireland and England & Wales

52 minutes ago
 KPRA launches crackdown against non-complaint hote ..

KPRA launches crackdown against non-complaint hotels, restaurants

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan