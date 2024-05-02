Wasa MD Orders Completing Projects Must On Time
Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2024 | 09:07 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Managing Director (MD) Ghufran Ahmad on Thursday underlined the need to complete all development projects within given timeframe.
He was presiding over a meeting, which reviewed ongoing projects of water and sewerage in the city and matters pertaining to revenue, electricity and fuel.
The MD also reviewed usage of electricity and fuel in all towns and added that all directors should ensure electricity saving.
He further said that comprehensive steps were required to ensure revenue collection adding that connection of defaulter consumers should be disconnected.
Ghufran Ahmad said that action against defaulters should be carried out without any discrimination.
