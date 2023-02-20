UrduPoint.com

WASA MD Orders Crackdown Against Defaulters

Muhammad Irfan Published February 20, 2023 | 09:15 PM

WASA MD orders crackdown against defaulters

The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Ghufran Ahmad has ordered a crackdown against all defaulters in 53876 accounts of 3 sub divisions of Gulberg Town

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Ghufran Ahmad has ordered a crackdown against all defaulters in 53876 accounts of 3 sub divisions of Gulberg Town.

He presided over a meeting here on Monday which reviewed revenue collection at ward level in Gulberg Town.

The MD directed the authorities to seal�connection of consumers not paying three consecutive bills.

Deputy Director Revenue in Gulberg Town has been directed to disconnect connections of all defaulters.

The MD also sought a report of employees of�WASA Revenue Wing showing poor performance. He directed legal action against those involved in financial irregularities.

Ghufran Ahmad said that consumers paying bills on regular basis should be provided maximum facility at their doorstep.

Meeting was attended by officers of Operation and Revenue Wing.

