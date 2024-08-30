Open Menu

WASA MD Orders Early Drainage Of Rainwater

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 30, 2024 | 04:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) Managing Director Khalid Raza Khan directed officials to ensure early drainage of water from roads as the water due to early morning rain was causing disturbance for citizens.

According to official sources, the city witnessed a heavy rain on Friday as 63 mm was noted at Chungi No 9 disposal station. Similarly, Kari Jamandan received 51 mm and Shujabad Disposal Station 29 mm rain. People are facing trouble as the city received historic downpour two days ago.

The managing director visited different areas of the city including LMQ road, Bosan road, Katchehry Chowk, Metro route and Old Bahawalpur road. He directed officials to ensure timely drainage of the water to facilitate citizens.

