Wasa MD orders for resolving complaints within 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :Newly-appointed Managing Director Waster and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Amer Aziz directed the officers to redress public complaints within 24 hours.

Addressing a meeting with officers, he said complaints and their redressal status would be reviewed daily.

He took briefing about services and development projects, and explained that quality of services would be improved as it was on top priority.

He directed the officers to utilize the entire professional capabilities while performing duties with coordinated strategy to strengthen the public confidence on the Wasa.

The MD directed that attendance of the concerned officers and staff should be ensured at disposal stations and generators should be kept operational as alternative energy in case of power outage.

During the meeting, Deputy Managing Director Adnan Nisar gave briefing and informed about services, new initiatives and issues being faced by the agency.

Directors Shoaib Rasheed, Umer Iftekhar, Shaheryar Hasan, Saqib Raza, Kamran Raza,Rohan Javed, Usman Zia, Adnan Gill, Muhammad Rafi, Ali Ahmed, Maqbool Ahmed, DeputyDirector Ijaz Latif Ikram Ullah, Ameen Dogar and others were also present.