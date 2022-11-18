WASA MD orders timely completion of schemes

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Ghufran Ahmad directed the authorities concerned on Friday to complete all development schemes on time

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Ghufran Ahmad directed the authorities concerned on Friday to complete all development schemes on time.

He presided over a meeting and discussed matters pertaining to ongoing development schemes here.

Delay in completion of schemes related to water and sewerage would not be tolerated, he warned.

Ghufran Ahmad also expressed satisfaction over the pace of work on various development schemes.