WASA MD reviews desilting operation at LOS drain

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :The Water and Sanitation Agency started a grand desilting operation at the LOS drain on Sunday.

According to official sources here, WASA Managing Director Ghufran Ahmad reviewed the desilting operation.

Five excavators and 30 dump trucks besides other machinery were taking part in the operation, said the sources.

The MD directed the staff to expedite the desilting operation. He said that two rounds of desilting of all drains should be completed prior to monsoon season.

Ghufran Ahmad also appealed to people not to throw garbage into drains; otherwise, fine would be imposed on violators of the law.