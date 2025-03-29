WASA MD reviews Eid preparations, issues special tube well schedule

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) of Lahore has intensified its efforts to ensure uninterrupted water supply and efficient drainage services during Eid-ul-Fitr.

Chairing a high-level meeting, here on Saturday, Managing Director (MD) WASA Ghufran Ahmed reviewed Eid preparations with Directors of Operations and XENs. The discussions focused on tube well operational schedules and measures to ensure smooth water supply and sanitation across the city. Following his directives, a special tube well operation schedule has been issued. On Eid day, tube wells will function in three shifts—from 4:30 AM to 10:00 AM, 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM, and 5:00 PM to 8:30 PM. After Eid, a revised schedule will continue to ensure uninterrupted water supply.

To ensure seamless operations, all WASA staff leaves have been canceled, and teams will work in three shifts to provide 24/7 services. Special safety measures have also been mandated for all ongoing projects under the Lahore Development Program.

MD WASA has instructed all Directors of Operations and Maintenance to ensure the efficient functioning of water supply, sewerage, and drainage systems. A comprehensive citywide survey will be conducted to promptly address issues like open or damaged manholes and water overflow.

All field offices will remain fully operational, with staff on high alert to handle any emergencies. scheduled desilting of drains will continue to prevent blockages, while maintenance teams will be on standby to swiftly repair any faults in disposal stations or tube well machinery. Citizens will receive uninterrupted water supply during designated hours, ensuring smooth and hassle-free Eid celebrations.

MD Ghufran Ahmed said that WASA Lahore remains committed to providing uninterrupted water and sanitation services, ensuring public convenience during Eid.