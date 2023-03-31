WASA MD reviews rain water clearing operation in city

Water and Sanitation Agency Managing Director Ghufran Ahmad on Friday visited Tajpura and Qurtaba Chowk and reviewed the ongoing rain water clearing operation in different parts of the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency Managing Director Ghufran Ahmad on Friday visited Tajpura and Qurtaba Chowk and reviewed the ongoing rain water clearing operation in different parts of the provincial capital.

According to WASA sources here, the MD said that most of the areas in provincial capital were cleared as rain stopped.

He said that Lytton Road, Nabah Road, Bhatti Gate, Qainchi stop, Shah Jamal, Sheranwala Gate, Allah Hoo chowk, Jinnah hospital and Tika chowk, Do Moria bridge, Cooper Road, Firdous market, GPO, Kashmir Road, Lakshmi chowk and other areas had been cleared.

He directed the WASA officers and staff to remain alert in field till completion of rain water drainage operation.