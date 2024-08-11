WASA MD reviews rainwater disposal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Water and Sanitation Agency Managing Director Ghufran Ahmad on Sunday visited different areas in the provincial capital and reviewed the rainwater drainage operation.

According to WASA sources here, the MD personally monitored the ongoing rainwater drainage operation.

Most of the areas including Qurtaba Chowk, Waris Road, Empress Road, Copper Road and other areas had been cleared along with rain, sources added.

MD Ghufran Ahmad directed all directors to inspect central, secondary and tertiary roads besides ensuring sweeping at streets and 'Muhalla' levels. He also directed to ensure clearing small pending points across the city.